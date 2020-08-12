Mad River Schools now to offer hybrid option and online classes

Explore Mad River schools will give students option for online learning

The school district is giving students and families a choice between the hybrid in-person schooling and remote learning. Students in seventh grade through high school had to apply for the online option by Aug. 3.

Students in kindergarten through sixth grade can still apply for the online option until Aug. 16.

Students who choose to go to school in person will be taught in a hybrid model. On the days students aren’t physically at school, they will have online course work.

Wyen said Mad River Local Schools plans to use their teachers for online instruction.

The first day of school for students with last names “A” through “K” will be Tuesday, Sept. 8. Students with last names “L” through “Z” will start on Wednesday, Sept. 9. All students must wear either a face mask or a face shield and do a daily health assessment.

The lunch rooms will be at half capacity to keep students socially distant.

A calendar with the hybrid schedule will be sent out to all families and posted to the Mad River Local Schools website.