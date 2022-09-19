Madison Twp. trustee pleads not guilty to corruption charges

Attorney Chris Pagan requested an own-recognizance bond noting Daniel’s ties the community and cooperated with detectives during the investigation. Assistant Prosecutor Garrett Baker did not oppose an OR bond.

Daniel is scheduled to be back in court Dec. 12 for a pre-trial hearing after his attorney review a “voluminous” amount of evidence in the case.

Daniel has been an elected Madison Twp. trustee for approximately 29 years. The investigation leading to the indictment was conducted by the Butler County Sheriff’s Office in cooperation with the investigation and referral for prosecution by the Ohio Ethics Commission. Both entities worked on the investigation over the past year.

Daniel’s arraignment Monday took place before Butler County Common Pleas Judge Greg Stephens.

When contacted by the Journal-News, Daniel declined to comment.

An audit was released in July that was critical of the township’s finances, including citations that two trustees had improperly voted on legislation that involved relatives.

The audit said Daniel voted on 36 road department ordinances in 2018 and 2019 when he should have abstained because his son Todd Daniel is road supervisor.

Last year, a complaint was filed with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office alleging Daniel voted on several zoning variances for properties his son, Todd Daniel, owned at the corner of Keister and Middletown Germantown roads, clearing the way for a new Dollar General store.

Daniel held the mortgage on the two properties in question that were owned by his son at the time of the BZA vote. If he had not participated in the vote it would not have passed for lack of a quorum on the board.