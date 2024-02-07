Man arrested in fatal Springfield shooting, charged with murder

He is suspected of killing Richard A. Howard, 45.

About 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, emergency personnel learned about the man with wound to the head. He was not breathing at the time, according to emergency radio reports.

Howard was in a white Chevrolet Tahoe directly behind Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, according to the Springfield Police Division.

A 911 caller told a dispatcher she was walking across the street to the funeral home, where she works, when she happened to glance inside the vehicle parked by the sidewalk. She said she saw the man slumped over the center console, and he didn’t appear to be breathing.

“There is somebody who is slumped over, and I see a bunch of blood on the car,” the caller said. “He looks like he’s been shot in the head.”

The caller said she did not hear anything prior to seeing the man and “just happened” to look in the car.

According to an incident report, surveillance footage showed a vehicle that was later found at the Fairfax Motel. A caller told dispatch Tuesday night that Howard had been “having problems” with Crowley.

In the car at the motel, police found identification for Crowley and he was found to match the description of the suspect in the video footage. He was staying at the motel.

“After being advised of his Miranda Warning, Douglas admitted to being at the scene and pointing a firearm in the vehicle and firing one round at the victim,” the incident report states.

Crowley is in custody at the Clark County Jail.