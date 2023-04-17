Man charged after 25-year-old woman killed in Urbana apartment

Urbana police are investigating the homicide that happened Saturday night at an apartment in the Endowment Building, 113 S. Main St., according to Police Chief Matt Lingrell.

Fire and police responded around 9:28 p.m. on the report of a woman being shot inside an apartment. When they arrived, they found the woman, identified as Kaden M. Harkins, 25, dead inside., Officers also found Jamie J. King, 30, who lived with Harkins, outside of the building and he was taken into custody.