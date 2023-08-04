Man in custody after report of shots fired near German Twp. garage sale

German Twp. Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a large yard sale on Friday afternoon.

German Twp. Police Chief Mike Stitzel said a neighbor on the 7000 block of Ballentine Pike was shooting targets near the garage sale and, when law enforcement arrived, shots were fired in their direction.

There were no apparent injuries, Stitzel said.

The neighbor is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.