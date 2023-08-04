BreakingNews
Taco John’s aims to open Dayton-area restaurant along Ohio 741

Man in custody after report of shots fired near German Twp. garage sale

News
By
46 minutes ago
German Twp. Police and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at a large yard sale on Friday afternoon.

German Twp. Police Chief Mike Stitzel said a neighbor on the 7000 block of Ballentine Pike was shooting targets near the garage sale and, when law enforcement arrived, shots were fired in their direction.

There were no apparent injuries, Stitzel said.

The neighbor is in custody and the investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

