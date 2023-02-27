BreakingNews
Dayton schools considering new mental health options after deaths of 2 students
Man killed in Monday morning Springfield shooting

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
10 minutes ago

A man died at a Springfield hospital early Monday morning after being found lying on a street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Springfield police on Monday identified the man as James Gillam.

Officers were called to the 200 block of South Yellow Springs Street around 12:37 a.m. on Monday on reports of a man who was shot. Officers found Gillam lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Springfield Police Division report.

Gillam didn’t have a pulse and was unresponsive. Medics arrived and performed CPR on the man before transporting him to Springfield Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Because of a lack of suspect information, no charges have been filed as of Monday.

Police continue to investigate the shooting.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

