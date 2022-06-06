Man pleads guilty to stealing more than $700k from Animals Friends Humane Society

“(Taylor) used funds from Animal Friends’ bank account to pay off his own personal credit card. That alone was approximately $677,000,” Baker said.

Taylor used the personal card for vacations and going to concerts and “was spending quite a lot per month,” he said.

In addition, Baker also used the organization’s credit cards to make purchases for his own benefit, including paying his cell phone bill and making purchases at Kings Island.

“I think it just become a source of funds for him,” Baker said, adding there were also a number of purchases to Rural King and other businesses for Taylor’s farm.

Taylor also wrote checks to a fictitious vendor and when the animal friends board asked for some bank financials, he provided with them with falsified statements, Baker said.

There was a change to board leadership in 2020 and board members asked Taylor for financial documents, but he was reluctant. He eventually turned over bogus documents, Baker said.

The board hired a forensic accountant and Taylor hired an attorney who then contacted police and the prosecutor’s office, according to Baker.

“He (Taylor) was cooperative and provided all the documents, including the altered ones,” the assistant prosecutor said.

Taylor is free on his own recognizance until sentencing. Judge Greg Stephens set sentencing for July 18. He faces up to 36 months in jail.

“It was clear he was trying to cover this up and keep it from them, it is clear the bank statements had been photoshopped,” Baker said. “It was a bad decision for him to enrich himself at the humane society’s expense. I can’t think of a worse entity to steal from.”