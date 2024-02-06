Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

47 minutes ago
Police responded to a report of a man found inside a vehicle on Mason Street reportedly with a gunshot wound in the head.

About 1:30 p.m., emergency personnel learned about a man, suspected to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was not breathing at the time, according to emergency radio reports.

The man was in a white Chevrolet Tahoe directly behind Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, according to the Springfield Police Division.

Mason Street is currently closed down, and Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll was on the scene.

This story will be updated.

About the Author

Jessica Orozco covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield-News Sun. She previously covered crime and courts for The Lima News, and before that, Orozco interned at The Columbus Dispatch on the metro desk. Orozco has a bachelor of arts in journalism from Ohio State University, from where she graduated in May 2022.

