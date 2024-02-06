Man reportedly found shot in head in SUV on street in Springfield

Police responded to a report of a man found inside a vehicle on Mason Street reportedly with a gunshot wound in the head.
About 1:30 p.m., emergency personnel learned about a man, suspected to be in his 40s, with a gunshot wound to the head. He was not breathing at the time, according to emergency radio reports.
The man was in a white Chevrolet Tahoe directly behind Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, according to the Springfield Police Division.
Mason Street is currently closed down, and Clark County Prosecutor Dan Driscoll was on the scene.
This story will be updated.
