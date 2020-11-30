Man shot by police in Hamilton County after chase, crash Monday morning

COLERAIN TWP., HAMILTON COUNTY — A man was shot by police Monday morning in Colerain Twp. after he crashed his car following a police pursuit, according to officials.
Colerain Twp. Police Chief Mark Denney said a traffic pursuit began in North College Hill, but the North College Hill Police Department called off their chase once it entered Colerain Twp., according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.
Then, Colerain Twp. police began to chase the suspect, but they also called it off because of the weather. After that, the suspect crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Galbraith and Cheviot roads.
Denney said officers approached the vehicle after the crash and the driver pointed a gun at the officers. One of the officers shot the suspect “several times,” according to Denney.
“From what I understand, he was still in the vehicle, and they weren’t even sure if he was even struck at that point. So they obviously had to approach carefully, and they wanted to get him medical aid, too, so they moved as quickly and as safely as they could,” Denney said.
First responders took the suspect to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment; the severity of his wounds are unclear.
Denney said the Cincinnati Police Department will be conducting the investigation into the shooting.
The officer who shot the suspect is on leave for at least 72 hours, according to Denney.