Man shot by police in Hamilton County after chase, crash Monday morning

Colerain Twp. Police Chief Mark Denney said a traffic pursuit began in North College Hill, but the North College Hill Police Department called off their chase once it entered Colerain Twp., according to our news partner, WCPO-TV.

Then, Colerain Twp. police began to chase the suspect, but they also called it off because of the weather. After that, the suspect crashed his vehicle near the intersection of Galbraith and Cheviot roads.