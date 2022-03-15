Man staying in Middletown warming center dies; autopsy performed

In January, Middletown City Council unanimously approved spending up to $95,000 to provide a warming center for three months to the city’s homeless.

Norton said the warming center operates from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. seven days a week. That means the cost of operating the center will be about $1,000 a day.

The total cost of the Grove location will be fully covered by the city’s special American Rescue Plan Act allocation of approximately $1.3 million that must be used to house the homeless or those in imminent threat of being homeless, according to city officials.

The center is averaging about 25 to 30 residents a night, Norton said.

Police Chief David Birk said when officers find someone sleeping outside, they transport them to the warming center.