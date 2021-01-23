Man wanted in Dayton human trafficking case arrested

At the home, Boyd reportedly gave two of the victims, marijuana, crack cocaine and acid, engaged in sexual activity with the two and then paid them, the statement said.

Sometime between New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2 the three victims were involved in a crash while driving Boyd’s vehicle. According to an affidavit, Boyd then assaulted one of the victims, placed a gun to the rear of her head and threatened her. Boyd ordered a different victim into the basement and tried to leave the basement during this assault by was “aggressively stopped” by Boyd, the statement said.

A search warrant for the house reportedly recovered three guns, 540 grams of suspected cocaine and 492 grams of marijuana.