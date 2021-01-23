Man wanted in Dayton human trafficking case arrested

A man wanted in Dayton on human trafficking charges is in the Montgomery County Jail.
Quintin “Q” Allen Howard, 39, of Trotwood, was indicted along with Lamon “Suggs” D. Boyd on Jan. 12 on two counts of trafficking in persons each, as well as a count of corrupting a juvenile with drugs and a count of selling alcohol to underage persons each, according to a Montgomery County grand jury report.
Howard also faces a few traffic charges, a drug possession charge and a charge of having weapons while under disability, according to jail records.
The human trafficking charges stem from incidents between Dec. 31 and Jan. 2, according to the indictment.
An affidavit and statement of facts filed in Dayton Municipal Court said that Howard offered a ride to three people who had left a group home in Clayton on Dec. 31. Howard also reportedly offered them an alcoholic drunk and took them to a house in the 1700 block of Kensington Drive in Dayton.
At the home, Boyd reportedly gave two of the victims, marijuana, crack cocaine and acid, engaged in sexual activity with the two and then paid them, the statement said.
Sometime between New Year’s Eve and Jan. 2 the three victims were involved in a crash while driving Boyd’s vehicle. According to an affidavit, Boyd then assaulted one of the victims, placed a gun to the rear of her head and threatened her. Boyd ordered a different victim into the basement and tried to leave the basement during this assault by was “aggressively stopped” by Boyd, the statement said.
A search warrant for the house reportedly recovered three guns, 540 grams of suspected cocaine and 492 grams of marijuana.