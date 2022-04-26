Mason students circulate petition against Ohio House Bill 616, hundreds have signed

Ohio House Bill 616 was filed by State Representatives Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) and Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) earlier this month.

It bans schools from teaching gender identity and sexual orientation through the 3rd grade. After that, schools would be limited to “age-appropriate materials” in accordance with state standards. The bill also bans schools from teaching “divisive or inherently racist concepts.” The bill includes critical race theory, the 1619 project, diversity, equity and inclusion learning outcomes, and any other concept that the state board of education defines under that definition.

“The classroom is a place that seeks answers for our children without political activism,” Rep. Schmidt said in a statement. “Parents deserve and should be provided a say in what is taught to their children in schools. The intent of this bill is to provide them with the tools to be able to see what their child is being taught.”

WCPO contacted Rep. Schmidt’s office for comment Monday and hasn’t receive a response.

Critics have said the bill is an attempt to erase LGBTQ+ people and silence the voices of people of color. The students leading the effort in Mason, who both identify as queer, said it will add stigma.

“It’s so difficult being a queer student already without these restrictions,” Rossey said. “Even with like, a completely supportive family, I have a really hard time.”

Levin said he feels like he’s getting caught in the crossfire. “A lot of the conversations that have been going on almost feel kind of insulting because they don’t really include us.”

Mason City Schools said it is proud that its students are engaged.

“Our Board of Education always welcomes hearing students’ stories and perspective,” Mason City Schools Public Information Officer Tracey Carson said in a statement. “The MCS Board of Education is also concerned about this bill. We will always be opposed to any legislation that erodes our local control. This appears to be another example of Columbus searching for a problem that simply does not exist - certainly not in Mason. Most importantly, we have a duty to ensure that every Comet (students and staff) is safe, and knows they belong at school.”

The students are specifically asking the school board to pass a resolution condemning the bill.

“We know that we have sway,” Rossey said. “So if they could just a put a statement out saying that ‘we don’t agree with this,’ we think it can make a huge difference.”

“This is the first step,” Levin said. “After this, we want to start talking to our local representatives, reaching out maybe even to the governor about this.”

The Mason City School Board’s regular session begins at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Mason High School Harvard Room at 6100 South Mason-Montgomery Road.

Ultimately, it is up to Ohio lawmakers and the governor to decide whether the bill becomes a law. To become a law, the bill would still need to pass Ohio’s House and Ohio’s Senate, as well as be signed by the governor.