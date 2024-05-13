McDonald’s breaks ground in New Carlisle

This is the first McDonald’s in the city’s the general business district.

Explore Taco Bell to build in New Carlisle

“I think there’s benefits of having McDonald’s (and Taco Bell), and they both have strong holds on New Carlisle with job growth, local agriculture and hard earned money in the city,” said New Carlisle Planning Director Bryan Moore. “Both provide an impactful gathering place for community where relationships are formed and memories are made, and both restaurants provide more sit-down and convenient drive-thru choices.”

The fast food restaurant will be 3,694 square feet with a 15-foot sign. It will include indoor seating for 38 people, have a double lane drive-thru, and parking for 40 cars, including two accessible spaces.

The McDonald’s plan went to the city’s planning board in November, where members approved building size, sign size and wall signs. Company officials initially wanted the sign to be 30 feet, but it could only be up to 15 feet.

At at later November meeting, McDonald’s was still going through the approval process, when the planning board voted on sign variances and approved a conditional-use permit for the drive-thru with some stipulations.

The planning board wanted McDonald’s to move the handicap parking closer to the building and plant lilac trees on the lawn area along Main Street to match the existing tree scape, as long as it doesn’t interfere with the high-pressure gas line underneath.

With the changes, the fast food place was approved in December by city council.

It’s not yet known when it will open, but potentially this summer.