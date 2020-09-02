Miami reports another jump in coronavirus cases, total now 704

The number of students reporting positive test results for coronavirus continues upward at Miami University.
Miami officials are reporting today - via the school’s online coronavirus “dashboard” for its main Oxford campus - an additional 177 students have tested positive in the last two days.
On Monday the university’s total cumulative cases numbered 527 and that total has since climbed to 704 for a 34 percent jump in the last two days.
University officials publicly issued a statement earlier this week warning the accumulating cases could jeopardize the school’s planned opening on Sept. 21 to in-person and hybrid learning should the trend continue.
Miami also has regional campuses in Hamilton and Middletown as well as a Learning Center in West Chester Township.
Freshman are scheduled to move into their residence Halls on Sept. 14.
Miami continues to conduct remote learning, and the upward spike in cases among students comes from those living in the surrounding community near the main Oxford campus.
“We must see declines in the spread of COVID-19 cases in the days ahead. We are only three weeks away from our planned start date for in-person and hybrid classes, and two weeks from the start of move-in for our students living on campus,” according to a statement released this week by Miami officials.
