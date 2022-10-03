Miami University makes list of top colleges with wealthy alumni

A global data company has released a report that says Miami University is in the Top 30 colleges in the nation for alumni wealth.
Altrata’s University Alumni Report 2022 ranks wealthy and influential alumni at institutions all over the world. Miami University has ranked No. 30.
Harvard University is No. 1 in the nation. The report looks at universities attended by the very wealthy and classifies individuals with a net worth of $30 million or more. Individuals are senior executives in the U.S. and around the world.
The report has Miami University’s “ultra wealthy alumni” at 1,123. By comparison, Harvard University has 17,660 “ultra wealthy” alumni.
Outside of the U.S., it’s the University of Cambridge that has the most with 4,149.
Altrata, which collects data on wealthy individuals globally, says this is an important statistic because “These alumni are potential significant donors on the fundraising side, either as private donors or as senior executives facilitating donations by their company,” its report states.
“A Miami education gives students valuable experiences both inside and outside the classroom,” said Brad Bundy, vice president for Miami University Advancement. “Students also receive an excellent return on investment from a school routinely ranked among the top 50 public schools in the nation. To be among these 30 schools is more confirmation that Miami is finding success in its mission to empower our students to be engaged citizens committed to improving our future.”
About the Author