Miami University selects next provost

“Her extensive experience, innovative and collaborative spirit, and commitment to student and faculty success will positively impact and elevate the Miami community.”

Mullenix has served as interim provost and executive vice president since last July.

“I am excited for the work ahead, for what the Provost’s Office can accomplish in concert with the faculty and staff in Academic Affairs,” Mullenix said. “Together we can continue to advance the teacher-scholar model, strengthen and support programs for students, and innovate to address some of the challenges facing higher education.”

Jerome Conley, dean of libraries at Miami and chair of the provost search committee, said “the applicant pool for Miami’s next provost was competitive.”

“However, after an extensive interview process, campus forums, and the feedback we received, it was clear that Liz was the right person to help continue Miami’s mission for academic excellence,” said Conley.

During a nearly 30-year career, Mullenix has worked as a faculty member, researcher, and senior administrator. Miami officials said she “is an accomplished scholar and leader with expertise in academic leadership; faculty and student success; diversity, equity, and inclusion matters; transdisciplinary programming; new program development; and student recruitment.”

Prior to joining Miami, Mullenix taught theatre history, dramatic literature, and theory for 11 years at Illinois State University, where she also served as the associate chair of the School of Theatre, director of graduate studies, director of the masters program in Theatre, and associate dean for the College of Fine Arts.