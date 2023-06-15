Mic’s restaurant nears end of long run: ‘It’s tough to walk away’

Clark County diners take note: Mic’s Restaurant will close at the end of this month, Fratelli’s Famiglia Ristorante closed recently for a summer-long break, and Hartman’s Country Cupboard permanently closed last week.

Mic’s Restaurant, an Italian restaurant in Springfield, will close on June 23, according to owner Mike Downey.

The restaurant, which has over three decades of experience serving the community, is located at 2384 Mechanicsburg Road.

Downey said he decided to close because it’s time for him to retire, and the pandemic has had an affect and changed things for the business.

“It’s kind of a bittersweet pill to swallow. I made many good friends here. It’s tough to walk away from that ... I’ve had a good run,” he said. “I’ll definitely miss the atmosphere and the people.”

Although Mic’s is closing, another food business will be moving in. Downey said he sold his equipment to a younger couple, and they plan on taking over the rent of the building and opening a place called “Comforts” that will be a “mom-and-pop type” place.

“I’m hoping people will give them the opportunity they gave me,” he said.

Mic’s Restaurant first opened in 1988 on Mitchell Boulevard. After 17 years at that location, Downey moved the restaurant to its current location. Mic’s Restaurant is known for its freshly housemade Italian specialties. It also received Italian of the Year and Chili of the Year for the Best of Springfield in 2022.

“I just want to let everybody know how much I appreciate them and their loyalty to me. Our customers are great. I just want to thank them, Springfield, Clark County and the surrounding areas, for supporting us all these years,” Downey said.

Fratelli’s Famiglia Ristorante, which is Italian for Brothers Family Restaurant, closed for a summer break on June 5, and will reopen the week after Labor Day, according to its Facebook page and a recoding on the voicemail of the Springfield business.

The recording said, “We’re going to be closed for a summer vacation... please stay tuned to our Facebook and website FratellisOH.com for updates.”

The Italian restaurant, at 42 N. Fountain Ave., is owned by brothers Peter and Dominic Catanzaro. It opened in February 2020.

Hartman’s Country Cupboard, which was known for its pizza, subs and salads, permanently closed on June 10. It was located at 5390 Selma Pike in Pitchin.

Sean Hartman, who owned the cupboard with his wife, Kristin, said it was a “little too much” for him to handle these days, but there were a few people interested in buying the place.

The building’s first store opened in the mid-1880s. Decades later the Farrell Family had its General Store there from 1937 until the Fishers’ bought it in 1971. They were the store’s proprietors until the Hartman Family acquired it 18 years later.

In May 2003 a massive electrical fire destroyed much of Hartman’s landmark, with the exception of many of the one-of-a-kind artifacts. Hartman then spent the next 11 years to restore the historic site to its “old-fashioned” general store, and it reopened in the spring of 2014.

If you know of any other Clark County food businesses opening or closing, email sns-local@coxinc.com.