Middletown Kroger employee fired after writing ‘racists fav drink’ on Starbucks order

Perkins later updated the post, saying she reported the incident to the store manager.

“The girl at Starbucks thought she was cute,” Perkins wrote on Facebook. “I don’t even support Starbucks because of everything they stand for starting with their satanic logo, but I support Charlie Kirk so I thought you know what...I’ll get his drink.”

She also wrote she had received messages from several Kroger employees who “took this very seriously.”

“As a long time customer of this particular Kroger location I am pleased with the way they quickly reacted and responded,” she wrote. “Thank you Kroger for doing what was right.”

Journal-News reached out to Perkins via Facebook for further comment but did not receive a response.

The Starbucks store is owned and licensed by Kroger, meaning Kroger also manages the employees.

In statement, a Kroger spokesperson said, “The individual involved is no longer employed.”

The spokesperson went on to say “this behavior does not reflect Kroger’s values.”

Starbucks response

In a Sept. 17 statement, Starbucks wrote it had reviewed recent social media posts alleging critical comments were written on cups.

Through an investigation, Starbucks reviewed timestamped in-store video footage and confirmed that in cases shared so far, comments were not written by a Starbucks partner.

“They appear to have been added after the beverage was handed off, likely by someone else,” the statement read.

In its statement, Starbucks wrote it had previously provided guidance to employees to ask customers to use a different name when attempting to use political slogans or phrases in place of their name.

Now, Starbucks has clarified to employees that names, like Charlie Kirk’s, can be used by customers on their order.