Middletown police arrest 3 for drugs, guns

Three people arrested after a search warrant sweep Sunday night were arraigned on various drug and weapons charges Monday morning in Middletown Municipal Court.
The Middletown police Special Investigations Unit executed several search warrants in the city and were assisted by the Warren County Drug Task Force for warrants served in that county.
Jason McKnight was arrested after leaving the Riverfront Motel on Tytus Avenue with 18.93 grams of methamphetamine and 7.32 grams of cocaine in addition to a zip gun and Glock magazines. He was charged with trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and for trafficking in drugs and possession.
McKnight is being held in the Middletown City Jail under a $50,000 bond.
Nikki Mason was arrested after leaving Riverfront Motel with 7.32 grams of cocaine. Mason was arrested for possession of drugs, a fourth-degree felony; and for tampering with evidence.
Mason is being held in the Middletown jail under a $25,000 bond.
The Special Investigations Unit also served a warrant at 5117 Ocala Dr. Apt. C, where they recovered 76 grams of cocaine, a Glock handgun, a Saiga shotgun, and $6,700 cash which was seized.
Police arrested Steven Howard on a charge of trafficking in drugs, a first-degree felony. He is being held under a $100,000 bond in the Middletown City Jail.
Preliminary hearings for all three were set for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 in Middletown Municipal Court.