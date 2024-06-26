Minivan smashes through Middletown house, catches fire

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
2 minutes ago
X

A minivan caught fire early Wednesday evening after it crashed through the front of a Middletown house.

The van crashed into a house on Central Avenue across from Curryer Street.

One person was taken to Atrium Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Deputy Chief Brian Wright of the Middletown Division of Fire.

It is not clear what led to the crash, which is under investigation.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

