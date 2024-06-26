Minivan smashes through Middletown house, catches fire

A minivan caught fire early Wednesday evening after it crashed through the front of a Middletown house.
The van crashed into a house on Central Avenue across from Curryer Street.
One person was taken to Atrium Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Deputy Chief Brian Wright of the Middletown Division of Fire.
It is not clear what led to the crash, which is under investigation.
