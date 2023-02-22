Missing 83-year-old West Chester man found safe

An 83-year-old West Chester Twp. man reported missing was found safe Wednesday night.
Thomas Geib was reported missing at 11 a.m. Wednesday after he drove away from his home and was not able to be reached.
An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was canceled around 8:45 p.m. after law enforcement found him.
