Missing 83-year-old West Chester man found safe

News
By
Updated 2 hours ago

An 83-year-old West Chester Twp. man reported missing was found safe Wednesday night.

Thomas Geib was reported missing at 11 a.m. Wednesday after he drove away from his home and was not able to be reached.

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert was canceled around 8:45 p.m. after law enforcement found him.

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

