Monroe aims for ‘clear direction’ with new strategic plan focused on growth

She hopes to present legislation at the next City Council meeting on April 25.

Then in May or June, she wants the Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) to identify specific action items under the nine Development Objectives: Creating Connections, Establishing a Sense of Place, Strengthening Partnerships, Building Through Residents, Developing Talent, Site Readiness, Learning from Others, Growing Steadily and Thoughtfully and Turning Toward Opportunities.

“When we get to the end of the year,” Patterson said, “we’ll be able to look back and say, ‘This is what you said you wanted us to do. And this is where we are. Here’s where we need help. And this is kind of what we see as the future.’”

From a revenue perspective, Patterson said, economic plans are pivotal because for every $1 in residential income tax, businesses create $11; commercial/industrial property tax is taxed at a higher millage rate (59.4 mills compared to 55.9 mills); and commercial/industrial/public utility properties generate nearly twice the real property tax revenue than residential and agricultural areas.

“This isn’t to say that anyone is more important than anyone else,” Patterson told council. “But the reality is that the businesses do drive the ability to deliver programs to the residents. There is a real risk to not facilitating economic development in a way that makes sense for the community because it will down the road hinder your ability to potentially deliver programs.”