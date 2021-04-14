Mother charged with murder in Cincinnati after police accused her, her husband of hiding son’s body

In late March, Cincinnati police accused Kelly Stallworth, 39, and Robert Robb, 35, of gross abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the death of Dominic Allen, Stallworth’s son. Allen had been missing since September when police found his body in the couple’s home on Fenton Avenue, court documents said.

On Tuesday, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced a grand jury had upgraded Stallworth’s charges to include murder and felonious assault.