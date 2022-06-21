BreakingNews
WATCH NOW: Jan. 6 committee focuses on election pressure
Motorcyclist dies in Champaign County crash

By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
32 minutes ago

A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash on State Route 55 in Champaign County on Tuesday morning.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office did not release the name of the deceased and is in the process of notifying next-of-kin, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

The Champaign County 911 Center received a call around 7 a.m. of a traffic crash involving a pick-up truck and a motorcycle in the 10,000 block of S.R. 55. Deputies and Fire and EMS crews from Johnson Saint Paris and Christiansburg fire departments responded, according to the release.

ExploreHeat wave prompts warnings to stay inside; Springfield cooling center opens

A 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling eastbound on S.R. 55. A 2019 Honda motorcycle traveling westbound reportedly went left of center and struck the pick-up truck head-on, according to the release.

The vehicles came to a final rest on S.R. 55, west of Wallace Road. The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the scene. The truck driver was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident remains under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office.

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

