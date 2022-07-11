Motorcyclist flown to hospital following crash in Butler County

A motorcyclist was flown to the hospital after they crashed in Butler County.
According to Butler County dispatchers, the crash was first reported at 5:23 p.m. at the intersection of Jacksonburg and Tolbert roads in Wayne Twp.
A witness told dispatchers that the rider swerved to avoid another vehicle before crashing.
The motorcyclist suffered a head injury and was flown to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight, according to dispatch records.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
