BreakingNews
Man dies after being hit by vehicle while leaving Dayton Dragons game

Motorcyclist injured in crash with train in Hamilton

Credit: Nick Graham

Credit: Nick Graham

News
By
Updated 24 minutes ago
X

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Sycamore Street and Pershing Avenue has reopened after being closed for about 90 minutes due to an accident involving a CSX train and a motorcycle, according to Hamilton police.

Police report the operator of the motorcycle was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. Investigators say he was alert and speaking but did not release details of what happened as the accident investigation is ongoing.

MLK between Sycamore Street and Pershing Avenue was closed from 12:30 to 2 p.m., according to police.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

In Other News
1
Minivan driver in fatal school bus crash testifies in his defense
2
2 men found dead in Champaign County house, deputies investigate
3
From Urbana to Mr. Krabs: What to know about actor Clancy Brown on the...
4
Crash reconstruction expert details fatal school bus crash in trial of...
5
Annual butterfly show, ‘Butterflies in Space,’ to open at Krohn...

About the Author

Follow Michael D. Pitman on facebookFollow Michael D. Pitman on twitter

Michael D. Pitman has been a reporter in southwest Ohio since 1999. He's covered local governments in Warren and Butler counties, as well as state and national issues. He currently covers the cities of Fairfield and Hamilton.

© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top