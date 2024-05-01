Motorcyclist injured in crash with train in Hamilton

Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Sycamore Street and Pershing Avenue has reopened after being closed for about 90 minutes due to an accident involving a CSX train and a motorcycle, according to Hamilton police.
Police report the operator of the motorcycle was taken by medical helicopter to Miami Valley Hospital. Investigators say he was alert and speaking but did not release details of what happened as the accident investigation is ongoing.
MLK between Sycamore Street and Pershing Avenue was closed from 12:30 to 2 p.m., according to police.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
