Move over: Drivers hit, total 2 Clark County cruisers in a week

In 48 hours, seven drivers were cited in Clark County for not moving over one lane while passing cruisers that had lights flashing.
The Clark County Sheriff’s Office stepped up its enforcement of Ohio’s Move Over Law after two of its cruisers in the last week were struck and totaled by drivers not following the law, according to a release issued Friday afternoon by the sheriff’s office. No injuries were reported to the deputies involved.
Credit: Clark County Sheriff's Office
The law requires motorists to cautiously shift over one lane — or to slow down if it is not possible to safely change lanes — when driving by any vehicle with flashing or rotating lights on the side of the road.
Across Ohio, roadside accidents kill one tow truck driver every six days; 23 highway workers and one law enforcement officer every month; and five firefighters every year, data show.
“In Ohio, thousands of workers build, maintain, serve and protect on our roadways every day — all in the interest of the public,” the release stated. “Therefore, it is also in the public’s interest to protect roadside workers by observing the Move Over Law.”
In addition to the seven citations for Move Over Law violations, the sheriff’s office issued six citations for speed, nine citations for driving under suspension and one citation for no operator’s license.