Multiple ramp closures expected for U.S-35 this week as part of an ongoing paving project

Ramp closures are expected this week on U.S Route 35 for paving work.
This comes as part of the ongoing bridge and pavement rehabilitation project by the Ohio Department of Transportation.
U.S. 35 to I-675 north and south:
From tonight at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. Wednesday, the ramp from eastbound U.S. 35 to I-675 north and south will be closed.
Motorists can detour via the North Fairfield Road interchange and U.S. 35 west to I-675.
U.S. 35 west:
On Wednesday and Thursday, the westbound side of U.S. 35 to the ramp for I-675 will be closed each night at 10 p.m.
Restrictions will be lifted by 5 a.m. the next day, but during periods of closure motorists may use the Woodman Drive interchange and U.S. 35 east to I-675.
U.S. 35 east:
The ramps from eastbound U.S. 35 to Research Boulevard and to/from North Fairfield Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Motorists may detour by way of the signalized permitted U-Turn to U.S. 35 West.
Background info:
ODOT said “the total project includes removing the concrete pavement, completing sub-grade repairs and resurfacing U.S. 35 from the Montgomery County line to the structure over Grange Hall Road, immediately east of the S.R. 835/N. Fairfield Road interchange in the city of Beavercreek.” Minor bridge repairs and construction of a median inlet are part of the project too.
Westbound U.S. 35 traffic is currently reduced to one lane, and the C-D lane is closed.
The ramp from I-675 north to U.S. 35 west is closed through early October, and traffic is being routed by way of U.S. 35 and the S.R. 835/North Fairfield Road interchange to U.S. 35 West.
Eastbound U.S. 35 is being maintained in two lanes; however, intermittent evening and overnight restrictions may in place, resulting in single-lane closures within the work zone, according to ODOT.
The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract in the amount of approximately $6.59 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in the fall of 2026.
