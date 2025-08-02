Lionel Messi exits Inter Miami match with apparent injury

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Lionel Messi exited Inter Miami's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on Saturday night after suffering an apparent injury in the opening minutes.
Messi appeared to get tripped going for the ball in the eighth minute, fell to the ground and slammed his fist in frustration before walking toward midfield as play continued.
He then sat on the pitch as trainers came and worked on his upper leg/right thigh area for a couple of minutes.
He was subbed out in the 11th for Federico Redondo and immediately headed to the locker room.
Miami went up 1-0 a couple minutes later on a goal by Telasco Segovia, which was assisted by Rodrigo De Paul.
___
