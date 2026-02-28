The Latest: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israeli attack

The announcements came after a joint U.S. and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites. Trump said the “heavy and pinpoint bombing” was to continue through the week or as long as necessary.

The strikes opened a stunning new chapter in U.S. intervention in Iran, marking the second time in eight months that the Trump administration has attacked the country during talks over its nuclear program. The reported killing of Khamenei after decades in power appeared certain to create a significant leadership vacuum given the absence of a known successor and because the Supreme Leader had final say on all major policies.

On Sunday, Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its “most-intense offensive operation” ever targeting Israel and U.S. bases.

Here's the latest:

Head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and top security adviser killed in US-Israeli strikes

The head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and a top security adviser to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were killed in American-Israel airstrikes on the country, state media reported Sunday.

The state-run IRNA news agency announced the death of Maj. Gen. Mohammad Pakpour, who took over as the Guard’s top commander after Israel killed its past commander in the 12-day June war.

Also killed was Ali Shamkhani, long a figurehead within Iran’s security establishment, IRNA said. Shamkhani was wounded in the June war.

Council formed to govern Iran after Khamenei's killing

A council has formed to govern Iran after the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

That council is enshrined in law in the Islamic Republic. It is made up of Iran’s sitting president, the head of the country’s judiciary and a member of the Guardian Council chosen by Iran’s Expediency Council, which advises the supreme leader and settles disputes with parliament.

Iran’s reformist President Masoud Pezeshkian and hard-line judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei are on it.

Iranian law says the Assembly of Experts “must, as soon as possible,” pick a new supreme leader.

Debris from aerial interception spark fire at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port

Dubai authorities say that debris from an aerial interception sparked a fire at Dubai’s Jebel Ali Port, the city’s main sea terminal and a major global transshipment hub.

The Dubai Media Office says emergency crews responded immediately to the blaze on one of the port’s berths and were working to contain it.

The sprawling Jebel Ali, which sits between Dubai’s two man-made palm-shaped islands, is the world’s busiest port outside of East Asia. The best known of those islands, the Palm Jumeirah, was also struck.

Dubai officials earlier reported that debris from an intercepted drone also caused a fire on the facade of the city’s iconic Burj Al Arab hotel.

The media office also said Dubai International Airport was damaged and that four employees were injured.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens 'most-intense offensive operation’ ever

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Sunday to launch its “most-intense offensive operation” ever after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases,” it said.

Mourners raised a black flag over the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran’s second-largest city and a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims.

Global shipping firm tells its vessels in the Persian Gulf to shelter

A global shipping firm has instructed its vessels inside the Persian Gulf, and bound to the Persian Gulf, to shelter, citing the rapid military escalation between the U.S., Israel and Iran, and restrictions on traffic through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

The company, CMA CGM, said on its website that it has suspended the passage of its vessels through the Suez Canal, a crucial waterway connecting the Red and Mediterranean seas.

“Vessels will be rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope,” it said.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard says ‘regret-inducing punishment’ coming

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard warned Sunday that a “severe, decisive and regret-inducing punishment” would be coming over Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s killing.

The Guard, which answered only to Khamenei, issued the statement after state media acknowledged the 86-year-old leader’s killing.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and what it called the vast popular Basij forces will powerfully continue the path of their leader in defending his legacy, standing firm against internal and external plots and delivering what it described as a lesson-giving punishment to aggressors against the Islamic homeland, it added.

Iran's Cabinet warns that ‘great crime’ will not go unanswered

Iran’s Cabinet warned early Sunday that this “great crime will never go unanswered” after a U.S.-Israeli campaign killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The statement came after Iranian state media reported Khamenei, 86, had been killed in an airstrike targeting his compound in downtown Tehran.

On Iranian state television, an anchor broke in to read the announcement of Khamenei’s death.

“To the noble and proud people of Iran: With the ultimate grief and sorrow this is to inform you that following the barbaric attack by the criminal governments of America and the evil Zionist regime, the true example of faith, jihad and resistance, the Supreme Leader of the Revolution Grand Ayatollah Khamenei achieved the blessing of martyrdom,” the anchor said.

Daughter, son-in-law of Khamenei killed in US-Israeli attacks in Iran

The daughter and son-in-law of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei were killed in the U.S.-Israeli attacks in Iran, according to semi-official news agency.

Also killed in Saturday's attacks were a grandchild and a daughter-in-law, Fars News Agency, citing unidentified sources. The agency didn’t provide further details.

Iran’s government declared 40 days of public mourning and a seven-day nationwide public holiday to commemorate Khamenei’s death.

Iran state TV says Khamenei was at his Tehran compound when attack began

Iranian state television described Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as being at his compound in downtown Tehran when the initial attack began. Satellite photos from Airbus showed the site heavily bombed.

The death of Iran's Supreme Leader at his office “showed that he consistently stood among the people and at the forefront of his responsibilities, confronting what officials call global arrogance,” state TV said.

Iranian state media announces Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's death

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 86, is dead, Iranian state media reported.

State television and the state-run IRNA news agency reported his death, without elaborating on a cause of death.

U.S. President Donald Trump had said he’d been killed in a joint American-Israeli operation targeting Iran.

Australia's prime minister says he supports US actions

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he supports U.S. actions to prevent Iran threatening international peace and security.

"We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security,” Albanese posted on social media on Saturday.

Arab League says Arab-Israeli conflict has expanded into 'full-scale regional war’

The Arab League said the Israeli-US airstrikes on Iran are “a moment when the Arab-Israeli conflict has expanded into a full-scale regional war.”

Maged Abdelaziz, the 22-nation league’s U.N. observer, accused Israel of using the Iran war to evade ending its occupation of Palestinian territories and prevent the establishment of an independent Palestinian state – and to impose its “hegemony on the Middle East by using military means.”

Despite the announcement of some progress in U.S.-Iranian talks in Geneva two days ago, he told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council Saturday that Israel launched “a wanton military attack” claiming it “was intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.”

“At the same time, Israel itself refuses to join the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” he said., and it refuses to subject its nuclear facilities to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s nuclear safeguards regime.

International Atomic Energy Agency to hold special session on Monday

The Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency will convene a special session at its headquarters in Vienna on Monday morning following a request from the Russian Federation, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said in a press release.

In a diplomatic note dated Feb. 28 and seen by the Associated Press, Russia’s Permanent Mission to the International Organizations in Vienna requested the convening of the special session “on matters related to military strikes of the United States and Israel against the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran that started in the morning of 28 February 2026, preceded by repeated open threats of such action, including against nuclear facilities under the IAEA safeguards.”

The special session of the Board of Governors will take place before the already scheduled regular session of the Board on Monday, the IAEA said.

Iranian, US ambassador have tense back-and-forth in UN Security Council session

In a rare and colorful exchange, the representatives of the United States and Iran exchanged warnings and direct rebuffs toward the end of the emergency session on Iran as military aggression between their countries risked spilling into a regional war.

After U.S. Ambassador Mike Waltz responded to Iranian claims that America had violated international law, Tehran’s diplomat to the U.N. asked to speak again to issue a warning: “I advise to the representative of the United States to be polite. It will be better for yourself and the country you represent.”

Waltz responded immediately, saying, “This representative sits here, in this body, representing a regime that has killed tens of thousands of its own people, and imprisoned many more, simply for wanting freedom from your entire tyranny.”

Israel says it acted against an `existential threat’

Israel’s U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon told an emergency meeting of the Security Council that Iranian chants of “Death to Israel, Death to America” and the burning of both countries’ flags were acts of “state-sanctioned hatred” and preparation for action.

“But today, alongside our ally the United States, we acted to stop … an existential threat before it became irreversible,” he said, stressing that Israel didn’t act on impulse or for aggression. “We acted out of necessity,” he said.

Danon said “diplomacy was exhausted.”

Addressing the Iranian people, he said the operation is directed “at a regime that has silenced you” and Israel stands “with you.”

Syria condemns Iranian attacks on Gulf monarchies

Syria’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it “strongly condemns the Iranian attacks that targeted the sovereignty and security” of Gulf monarchies hit by barrages of Iranian missiles.

Under Bashar Assad, Syria was among Iran’s closest regional allies and a staunch critic of Israel, yet the statement made no mention of the Israeli or U.S. strikes that began the day, reflecting the new government's efforts to rebuild ties with regional economic heavyweights and the United States.

Iranian diplomat says hundreds of civilians killed or wounded

Amir Saeid Iravani, Iranian ambassador to the U.N., said hundreds of civilians have been killed or injured on the first day of the United States and Israel’s “unprovoked and premeditated aggression against Iran.”

“The aggression and atrocious crimes of the United States regime and the Israeli regime, and their deliberate and persistent targeting of civilian infrastructure, are ongoing,” he said during the emergency Security Council session. “This is not only an act of aggression; it is a war crime and a crime against humanity.”

Israel says woman in the Tel Aviv area died from Iranian missile attack

Israel’s rescue services, Magen David Adom, said Saturday night that a woman in the Tel Aviv area had died after being injured in an Iranian missile attack.

It was the first death announced in Israel since the exchange of missiles began Saturday morning. It came after a heavy barrage of Iranian missiles targeted central Israel, damaging buildings and setting fires.

The service did not immediately identify the woman or give more details on what happened.

Magen David Adom says it has so far treated at least 90 people lightly injured in Israel and one man who was seriously injured.

Iranian official says Israel and US will ‘regret their actions’

Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran’s National Security Council, said Saturday that Israel and America will “regret their actions.”

“The brave soldiers and the great nation of Iran will deliver an unforgettable lesson to the hellish international oppressors,” Larijani posted on X.

Rubio cancels planned visit to Israel next week after Iran attacks

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has canceled a planned trip to Israel early next week following US and Israeli military strikes on Iran.

The State Department said the trip that had been set for Monday and Tuesday was now off. There was no indication if it would be rescheduled.

“Due to current circumstances, Secretary Rubio will no longer travel to Israel on March 2,” said Dylan Johnson, the assistant Secretary of State for public affairs.

Dubai airport says 4 injured in ballistic missile attack

Dubai International Airport — the largest in the United Arab Emirates and one of the busiest in the world — said Saturday that four people were injured as the Emirates condemned what it called a “blatant attack involving Iranian ballistic missiles.”

Strikes were also reported at other commercial airports in the region, including Kuwait International. Other airports closed and canceled flights.

Trump says bombing of Iran will continue through week or longer

U.S. President Donald Trump in his social media post said the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei would not bring an end to the joint airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel.

“The heavy and pinpoint bombing, however, will continue, uninterrupted throughout the week or as long as necessary to achieve our objective of PEACE THROUGHOUT THE MIDDLE EAST AND, INDEED, THE WORLD!” Trump said.

The president stresses that his hope was for the Iranian government to join with the opposition.

Trump says Iran’s supreme leader is dead

U.S. President Donald Trump said on social media that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead, saying his passing is “the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country.”

The death occurred after a joint U.S. and Israeli aerial bombardment that targeted Iranian military and governmental sites.

Trump in his post called Khamenei “one of the most evil people in history.”

Trump said that Khamenei “was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do.”

Trump says he believes Iran’s supreme leader is dead

U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with ABC News he believes Iran’s supreme leader is dead.

The president was asked if Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the Isreal-U.S. attack and he said, “We believe so.” But he also said: “I don’t want to say anything definitively until I see things but we believe he is. And much of their leaders are gone.”

Trump said the U.S. had “great intelligence” and that it believes much of the Iranian leadership “is gone.”

ABC News did not release audio of the interview.

UN chief calls for end to hostilities, return to US-Iran talks

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council on the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes that “everything must be done to prevent a further escalation.”

“The alternative,” he warned, “is a potential wider conflict with grave consequences for civilians and regional stability.”

Guterres reiterated his earlier condemnation of the U.S. and Israeli airstrikes for violating Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and international law, including the U.N. Charter – and he also condemned Iran’s retaliatory attacks for violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

Shrapnel from Iranian missile attack injures man in Tel Aviv area

Israel’s Magen David Adom rescue service says rocket shrapnel from the latest Iranian missile attack has seriously injured a man in the Tel Aviv area. It marks the first serious injury to be reported in Israel since the exchange of missiles began. Magen David Adom says it has also treated 90 casualties, all in mild condition.

No one has been killed in Israel.

Israel’s U.N. ambassador calls condemnation of airstrikes ‘hypocrisy’

Danny Danon told reporters ahead of an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council that Iran is responsible for escalating actions by its proxies and its nuclear and missile programs, and “now Israel and the U.S. act to prevent an irreversible and immediate threat.”

He did not respond to a question asking whether he could confirm the death of Iran’s supreme leader. But he said: “We will continue to target the leadership of the radical regime and we will do whatever necessary to enable the right conditions for the people of Iran and stability for the region.”

How long will it take? “As long as it will take to achieve the goals,” Danon replied.

Everyone is watching the situation on the ground, he said, and “the time for the Iranian people to take control of the future is very soon.

Most of Iran’s senior leadership is ‘gone’ — Trump

Asked about reports that Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in airstrikes on Saturday, President Donald Trump said: “We feel that that is a correct story.”

In a brief phone interview with NBC News, Trump said “a large amount of leadership” of Iran had been killed, adding: “I don’t mean like two people.”

He also said “most” of Iran’s senior leadership is “gone,” including many people who make decisions.

Asked who might now become Iran’s new supreme leader, Trump joked, “I don’t know. But at some point they’ll be calling me to ask who I’d like” before noting he was being “only being a little sarcastic” in suggesting that.

Iran’s defense minister and Revolutionary Guard commander killed, says Israel

Israel’s military has named some of the top members of Iran’s leadership it says were killed in its first round of Saturday strikes on Iran. Neither Iran nor the U.S. commented on or confirmed the claims.

Israel said the strikes killed Mohammad Pakpour, the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and Iran's Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh.

The military also said its strikes took out Ali Shamkhani, the secretary of the Iranian Security Council and a close adviser to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and Mohammad Shirazi, the head of Khamenei’s military bureau.

Khamenei is dead, Israeli officials tell AP

Israeli officials told The Associated Press Saturday that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is dead. There was no immediate comment from the U.S. or Iran on his status.

The killing of the second leader of the Islamic Republic, who had no designated successor, would throw its future into doubt.

In a nationally televised address, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there were “growing signs” that Khamenei had been killed when Israel struck his compound early Saturday.

Shortly after the address, two Israeli officials said Israel had confirmed his death. The officials both spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement and gave no further details.

Iraqi group claims drone attack on U.S. base in Irbil

A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq-Brigades of the Guardians of Blood in a statement claimed that it launched a drone attack on a U.S. base in Irbil, the capital of Iraq’s semi-autonomous northern Kurdish region.

Earlier Saturday, a number of missiles and drones were intercepted over Irbil.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq is an umbrella group of Iran-backed militias that has previously launched attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria.

Iran’s conventional missile capability was an ‘intolerable’ risk, says US official

A senior Trump administration official says Iran’s conventional missile capability presented an “intolerable” risk to the U.S., and that that reality has since been demonstrated by Tehran’s strikes around the region after the U.S.-Israeli attack.

On a call with reporters, the official said Secretary of State Marco Rubio had briefed top leaders in Congress. Rubio made it clear then that Iran was ready to use conventional missiles against U.S. forces in the Middle East, the official said.

The official — who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details about Trump’s decision-making process that have not been publicly disclosed — added that Iran’s unwillingness to discuss ballistic missiles in previous negotiations left Trump no option but to proceed militarily.

Separately, Trump administration officials said on a phone call with reporters that they offered Iran many ways to have a peaceful nuclear program that could be used for civilian purposes.

But the officials said it was clear to them that Iran wanted enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon. The Trump administration officials said that Iran met their offers with “games, tricks, stall tactics.”

The officials requested anonymity to describe the rationale behind the joint military strikes on Iranian targets by the U.S. and Israel.

Pro-Iran protests in Baghdad

Hundreds of people demonstrated in Baghdad in support of Iran and against the attacks launched by Israel and the U.S.

Demonstrators carried posters of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, slain Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, and the high Shia cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani.

Demonstrators clashed with anti-riot police several times in the demonstration that was held near the heavily fortified Green Zone in the Iraqi capital.

US posts aerial footage showing strikes on variety of targets

Aerial footage posted to social media by U.S. Central Command showed U.S. munitions striking what appeared to be a variety of targets from drones to buildings.

The video montage was released Saturday afternoon. It showed black and white aerial footage of what appeared to be a drone on a runway, a radar tower, a missile battery, and a compound of buildings. They were all being struck by what seemed to be bombs or missiles and followed by large explosions.

The footage features the words “unclassified” at the top of the screen and a targeting reticle in the middle.

U.S. Central Command did not provide more details about the video.

EU foreign ministers to hold virtual meeting on Sunday

European Union foreign ministers will meet virtually on Sunday to discuss the unfurling conflict in the Middle East, the bloc’s top diplomat said.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said in a social media post that she would hold a meet of the Foreign Affairs Council to work toward a de-escalation.

“It is essential that the war does not spread any further. The Iranian regime has choices to make,” Kallas said. “The Iranian regime’s indiscriminate attacks against its neighbors carry the risk of dragging the region into a broader war and we condemn this.”

Growing signs that Khamenei 'is no longer alive’ — Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says there is growing evidence that Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the U.S.-Israeli operation.

Speaking in a nationally televised address, Netanyahu said the strikes had targeted Khamenei’s compound. “There are growing signs that the tyrant is no longer alive,” he said.

Khamenei has not been seen in public since the operation began.

Trump speaks to regional leaders and NATO chief

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on the social media site X that President Donald Trump “has spoken with the leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, and the NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte” after the strikes on Iran.

The president has yet to detail the strikes and the urgency behind them to the broader public.