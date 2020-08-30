UN agency urges help for Banksy-sponsored migrant ship

The Louise Michel has been picking up groups of migrants in the central Mediterranean in what appeared to be its maiden rescue voyage.

The ship’s crew appealed for help and a safe port earlier Saturday, saying that it had rescued so many people that it could no longer safely navigate. The Italian coast guard said it sent a vessel to take 49 of the most vulnerable people off the ship to bring them to safety.

The plea from UNHCR and IOM also mentioned hundreds of migrants on two other charity ships in urgent need of finding safe harbor. The agencies said 27 migrants who left from Libya, including a pregnant woman and children, have been stranded on the commercial tanker Maersk Etienne “for an unacceptable three-week period” since their rescue on Aug. 5.

A further 200 rescued people on the SeaWatch4, which has waited for days to be allowed to enter a port, also needed urgent help, the agencies added.

“The humanitarian imperative of saving lives should not be penalized or stigmatized, especially in the absence of dedicated state-led efforts,” the agencies said.

They reiterated concerns about the lack of dedicated EU-led search and rescue operations in the central Mediterranean, and the lack of coordination among European nations to support countries like Italy and Malta, which are bearing the brunt of migrants arriving by sea.

In a series of tweets over the past few days, the Louise Michel's crew strongly criticized the European Union for its migration policy. The tone of the tweets grew more and more urgent in the past 24 hours after the crew reported that the numbers of migrants on board were getting too high and included women, children and the body of one person.

“We need immediate assistance,” the crew tweeted via its @MVLouiseMichel handle. “We are safeguarding 219 people with a crew of 10. Act #EU now!”

Another humanitarian aid ship, the Mare Jonio, said Saturday it was leaving the Sicilian port of Augusta to come to the Louise Michel’s aid.

___

Nicole Winfield contributed from Rome.

___

Follow all AP coverage of racial injustice issues at https://apnews.com/Racialinjustice

People stand on the deck of the Louise Michel rescue vessel, a French patrol boat currently manned by activists and funded by the renowned artist Banksy in the Central Mediterranean sea, at 50 miles south from Lampedusa, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. British artist Banksy has financed a boat to rescue refugees attempting to reach Europe from north Africa. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

Men from different African nationalities lie inside a life raft during a rescue operation performed by Spanish NGO Open Arms and the Louise Michel rescue vessel 70 miles southwest Malta, in the Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

The Louise Michel rescue vessel with people rescued on board, after performing 2 rescue operations on the high seas in the past days, 70 miles south west Malta, Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

A man stands on the deck of the Louise Michele rescue vessel, after performing 2 rescue operations on the high seas in the past days, 70 miles south west Malta, Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

The Louise Michel rescue vessel with people rescued on board, including pregnant women and children, and 1 dead body, after 2 rescue operations on the high seas in the past days, 70 miles south west Malta, Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. The crew of the boat, called the Louise Michel, has in recent days reported picking up several groups of migrants in the central Mediterranean in what appeared to be its maiden rescue voyage. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

The dead body of a man is covered under white plastic inside a rubber boat during a rescue operation performed by Spanish NGO Open Arms and the Louise Michel rescue vessel 70 miles southwest Malta, in the Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

Men from different African nationalities wait to be assisted by crew members of the Louise Michel and Astral rescue vessels, after being located sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, 70 miles southwest Malta, in the Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

Men from different African nationalities wait to be assisted by crew members of the Louise Michel and Astral rescue vessels, after being located sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, 70 miles southwest Malta, in the Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios

Men from different African nationalities wait to be assisted by crew members of the Louise Michel and Astral rescue vessels, after being located sailing adrift on an overcrowded rubber boat, 70 miles southwest Malta, in the Central Mediterranean sea, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. A rescue ship painted and sponsored by British artist Banksy saved another 130 migrants stranded on a rubber boat in the Southern Mediterranean Sea. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios) Credit: Santi Palacios Credit: Santi Palacios