Alabama man who owned 'attack squirrel' arrested after chase

An Alabama man accused of feeding amphetamines to an "attack squirrel" he considered a pet was arrested on new charges Thursday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.

Mickey Paulk, 35, who has denied feeding drugs to the squirrel, was arrested after leading deputies on a chase and ramming an investigator's vehicle, The News Courier of Athens reported.

Paulk was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on charges of attempting to elude and criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, the newspaper said. Paulk also was charged with one count of a felon in possession with a weapon, as he was found carrying a .45-caiber handgun in his waistband, authorities said.

The Sheriff's Office had been seeking Paulk since the squirrel was found in an apartment during a raid last week. Deputies alleged Paulk kept the "attack squirrel," named "Deeznutz," inside the apartment and fed it meth. Paulk denied giving the animal drugs and told The Associated Press last week he was working on a plan to turn himself into authorities.

The Sheriff's Office tweeted it had been seeking Paullk on multiple warrants unrelated to the squirrel, WRBZ reported. Authorities said they found Paulk while conducting a surveillance on a motel in Killen. The man left the area on a motorcycle deputies said was stolen, and deputies gave chase, the television station reported. Paulk was arrested after he hit an investigator's vehicle, the News Courier reported.

Last week, an official from the Game and Fish agency said it was illegal to own a squirrel as a pet in Alabama and recommended releasing the animal, the News Courier reported.

The animal was set free, the newspaper reported.

