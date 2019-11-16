Aldi recalls frozen berries due to hepatitis A contamination

In a release, ALDI and Wawona Frozen Foods announced a voluntary recall of Season's Choice Frozen Raspberries and Season's Choice Frozen Berry Medley due to hepatitis A contamination.

The affected product codes and sell-by dates can be found here.

ALDI removed affected items from stores in Alabama, California, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois,

Indiana, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia. The products were also available for purchase to ALDI customers through the company's partnership with Instacart.

No illnesses have been reported due to the hepatitis A contamination and no other products were affected.

