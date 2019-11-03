Daylight saving time ends: Did you remember to 'fall back'?

It's time to "fall back" again.

Daylight saving time came to a close at 2 a.m. Sunday, which means you need to set your clocks back one hour if you haven't already. (That is, unless you live in Hawaii or most parts of Arizona, which do not observe the time change.)

So hit the snooze button, enjoy that extra hour of sleep and start adjusting to your fall schedule. You won't have to "spring forward" an hour until daylight saving time returns March 8, 2020.

