Fresno mass shooting: Multiple people shot during backyard party, police say

An unknown suspect snuck into the backyard and started firing indiscriminately while multiple people were watching a football game around 7 p.m., KMPH reported.

BREAKING UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says at least 9 people have been shot and multiple people killed at a home near Peach and Olive.



FPD says family and friends were watching a football game in their back yard when random people came up and started shooting pic.twitter.com/iSN0DbIxlV — Marie Edinger KMPH (@ MarieEdinger ) November 18, 2019

Several people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.

Investigators have not indicated if there are any fatalities. Police are calling the shooting a "mass casualty" incident, the Fresno Bee reported.

