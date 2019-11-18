Fresno mass shooting: Multiple people shot during backyard party, police say

A family gathering was disrupted by gunfire when a shooter opened fire, striking at least nine people during a backyard football watch party in California, police say.
An unknown suspect snuck into the backyard and started firing indiscriminately while multiple people were watching a football game around 7 p.m., KMPH reported.
Several people were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown.
Investigators have not indicated if there are any fatalities. Police are calling the shooting a "mass casualty" incident, the Fresno Bee reported.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
