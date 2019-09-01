Jonas Brothers surprise fan at Pennsylvania hospital when she couldn't make it to their concert

>> Read more trending news

Lily Jordan is at Penn State Children's Hospital, being treated for cancer.

After an outpouring of love on social media, the Jonas Brothers made a surprise visit to Jordan at the hospital.

"Thank you for inviting us to come see you," Kevin Jonas is heard saying in the video when they walked into Jordan's room.

The Milton S. Hershey Medical Center shared the heartwarming video on its Facebook page:

