Rapper YK Osiris arrested, accused of choking girlfriend, biting her face

Osiris Williams, also known as YK Osiris, is accused of attacking the woman at his 21st birthday party, Fulton County police said. He remains in the Fulton County Jail without bond on an aggravated assault by strangulation charge, jail records show.

According to the police report, Williams’ girlfriend said she saw a photo of another woman wearing nothing but a towel on his phone, which started the altercation on Sept. 7. The incident happened in the 3900 block of Aviation Circle in unincorporated Fulton.

Williams allegedly told her, “I am going to slap the (expletive) out of you.” She told police he chased her up a set of stairs into a bathroom, which is where he choked and bit her. She said she had to bite his lip to get him off of her, the report said.

The incident left the woman with a noticeable mark under her left eye, which is where she claimed to have been bitten, the report said.

Williams released his first album last month and was recently featured as one of 11 performers in XXL Magazine’s 2019 Freshman Class, which consists of up-and-coming rappers. Atlanta rapper Gunna was also featured on the list along with Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, YBN Cordae and Blueface.

Williams was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and currently lives in Braselton, Georgia, according to jail records. The entertainer’s website said he had a concert scheduled at Coca-Cola Roxy the day he was arrested.

