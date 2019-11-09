Train collision causes massive derailment in Pennsylvania

A Norfolk Southern mixed-freight train heading west from Altoona to Conway collided with the back of a Norfolk Southern intermodal train – which caused a massive derailment, officials confirmed.

>> Read more trending news

Norfolk Southern crews are now at the scene to handle the cleanup, but it's unclear how long that will take.

According to Norfolk Southern, shipments will also be delayed significantly because of this incident.

The company said shipments heading to the following cities will be delayed at least 18-24 hours: Chicago, Kansas City, St. Louis, New York and New Jersey.

The cause of the initial collision is still under investigation.

Thank you for reading the Dayton Daily News and for supporting local journalism. Subscribers: log in for access to your daily ePaper and premium newsletters.

Thank you for supporting in-depth local journalism with your subscription to the Dayton Daily News. Get more news when you want it with email newsletters just for subscribers. Sign up here.