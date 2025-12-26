New Carlisle bakery closed indefinitely

“We thank you for all of your business and support through all the years, and especially since our move back in June,” the business page shared on Facebook on Christmas Day. “All your well wishes and gratefulness for our sticking around has truly made this a difficult decision to make. There are several reasons why we’re closing up, but at the heart of the situation, Brooke’s recent passing has been nothing short of devastating to say the least.”

Brewer’s business partner Darelene Risch had planned to take over the business. They met each other while working together at a previous job before Brewer started her Cake Creations business in 2004. Risch came on about a year later.

The bakery closed its doors Christmas Eve and shared that it took as many orders as it could for the holidays.

“Any earlier announcement would have likely meant we’d have had to turn dozens of people away,” the Facebook post stated.

Many customers expressed their sadness in response to the announcement.

“My thoughts and sadness are with you with the loss of Brooke,” Angie Sommerville wrote. You have all made a huge impact on the community and will be missed, but I think we can all understand. Bless you and Merry Christmas!"

“Good luck with whatever you decide to pursue. Cake Creations has made a lot of birthdays special in our house over the years,” Pete Brucken said. “You will be missed.”

“Sorry to hear this. My heart goes out to all of you,” Cathy Peters wrote. “Rest and I hope in a couple of months you will find your smile for the future. You will be sorely missed.”

