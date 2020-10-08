New chicken wing restaurant to open in Springfield

According to Wingstop’s preliminary fiscal third quarter 2020 sales results, system-wide sales have increased 32.8 percent to approximately $509.2 million compared to the 2019 fiscal third quarter.

“The results during the third quarter continue to highlight the strength of our growth strategy,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wingstop Charlie Morrison said in a press release.

Wingstop’s menu includes classic and boneless wings, chicken tenders, seasoned fries, cajun fried corn and fresh baked rolls.

The new chicken wing restaurant is joining several new food spots in Springfield including Ol' School Smoked BBQ and C Marie’s Sweet Seductions. Several chain restaurants like KFC and Hot Head Burritos have recently expanded their presence in Springfield.

“Wingstop and our food truck vendors are a welcome addition to our community as we continue our positive momentum toward economic growth and a more vibrant local economy,” Cobbs said.

The News-Sun has reached out to Wingstop, but has not heard back.