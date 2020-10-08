New chicken wing restaurant to open in Springfield

A new chicken wing restaurant is opening in Springfield on East Main Street, a city official confirmed.
Wingstop will be located at 2135 E. Main St. in the shopping center near Save-A-Lot, Stephen Thompson, planning and zoning administrator for the city of Springfield said.
“We are excited to see Wingstop expanding into the Springfield market,” Logan Cobbs, assistant to the Springfield city manager, said.
Wingstop serves a variety of wings from mildly spiced to atomic. The lemon-pepper wings and seasoned fresh-cut fries are among customer favorites, a Dayton Wingstop franchise owner previously told this news outlet.
The Dallas-based restaurant company operates and franchises over 1,400 Wingstop locations worldwide including one restaurant in Dayton and several restaurants in the Cincinnati and Columbus areas.
According to Wingstop’s preliminary fiscal third quarter 2020 sales results, system-wide sales have increased 32.8 percent to approximately $509.2 million compared to the 2019 fiscal third quarter.
“The results during the third quarter continue to highlight the strength of our growth strategy,” Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wingstop Charlie Morrison said in a press release.
Wingstop’s menu includes classic and boneless wings, chicken tenders, seasoned fries, cajun fried corn and fresh baked rolls.
The new chicken wing restaurant is joining several new food spots in Springfield including Ol' School Smoked BBQ and C Marie’s Sweet Seductions. Several chain restaurants like KFC and Hot Head Burritos have recently expanded their presence in Springfield.
“Wingstop and our food truck vendors are a welcome addition to our community as we continue our positive momentum toward economic growth and a more vibrant local economy,” Cobbs said.
The News-Sun has reached out to Wingstop, but has not heard back.