New Clark State courses in Xenia tied to “guaranteed hire” effort

Clark State College will offer multiple new courses at the Xenia campus starting this spring semester, including courses that are part of a “guaranteed hire” program at a $47,000 salary.
The new courses will be in the insurance and engineering/industrial technology programs, according to school officials.
The property insurance claims certificate will provide students with the skills needed for employment in the property-claims industry. It will prepare them for the Associate in Claims 30 and 31 industry exams, and the courses are applicable to the Associate of Applied Business degree in insurance.
The insurance program courses available from Jan. 18 to March 12 include: property and liability insurance principles from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, and insurance claims handling principles/practices from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
Those are the two classes in the property insurance claims short-term technical certificate and part of the management-insurance option associates degree, according to Clark State. The certificate is also a part of the State Auto Insurance Guaranteed Hire Program. If accepted in the program and after completion of the certificate (two semesters), students are hired at an annual salary of $47,000.
“Our partnership with State Auto Insurance for the Guaranteed Hire program makes these classes tangible stepping-stones for employment after just two semesters of hard work,” said Adam Parrillo, assistant dean of business and applied technologies. “This is more than the guaranteed hire advertisements, as State Auto is following through with those accepted into the program.”
Parrillo said manufacturing is experiencing a revival in the region with new technologies, and the college is offering innovative training for these positions.
“With recent multimillion-dollar grants directed towards manufacturing, we have upgraded our labs and curriculum to be on the leading edge, and we can offer students additional academic and wrap-around support as they progress through these programs,” Parrillo said. “Moreover, our engineering technology and industrial technology programs have multiple pathways for specialization in this growth sector. It starts with the manufacturing foundations certificate.”
The engineering and industrial technology courses available from March 21 to May 13 include ENT 1050 Manufacturing Foundations from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Parrillo said along with an OSHA 10-hour general safety course and an employability skills course, students can earn the manufacturing foundations certificate, which is designed for students who are looking for entry-level skills in areas related to manufacturing.
“The program courses are included in all other industrial and engineering certificate and associate degree program,” he said.
Enrollment and registration is now open for spring semester in the courses at the Xenia location, 336 S. Progress Drive. For more information, contact the Admissions office at 937-431-7171 or xenia@clarkstate.edu.
