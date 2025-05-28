New, familiar activities part of Springfield Juneteenth celebrations

Juneteenth commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S. in 1865 and hits the 160th year milestone in 2025.

This year’s local theme is “Progression of the Church – From Safehouse to Freedom.” An exhibit tying into it was presented in February in partnership with The Links Incorporated at the Heritage Center of Clark County, showing southwest Ohio churches’ contributions in assisting slaves traveling north to freedom.

Gammon House Board member Camille Hall is excited for the 2025 Juneteenth activities, which reflect the progress the organization has made and many plans for the future. The house helps Springfield stand out as it’s one of just three existing Ohio Underground Railroad safe houses, making it a unique place to center such celebrations around.

Hall pointed out the organization was commemorating Juneteenth long before it became a federal holiday in 2021 and become one of the Miami Valley’s premiere Juneteenth celebrations.

“We really want to reiterate it’s 20 years the Gammon House has been active and we are still committed through work and celebrations and are aiming to make an impact for many years to come,” she said.

Part of the progress is the introduction of the The George and Sarah Gammon Discover Walk on the Gammon House grounds, which will debut at 11 a.m. June 7. It is a newly-constructed interactive walking trail pathway with signage depicting how runaway slaves traveled from the Ohio River up through the top of the state and places along the Underground Railroad helping their bid for freedom.

It was made possible in part through donations. It will be open during Gammon House tours.

The Together We Rise Prayer Breakfast has become synonymous with local Juneteenth activities and the 2025 theme will especially resonate. It will be 9 a.m. June 13 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant St.

The keynote speaker will be Rev. Raymond Caruthers and be a time for spiritual connection, unity and reflection. The event is free, but registration is requested at gammonhouse.org/events/.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on June 14, Juneteenth/FatherFest attendees will find a variety of vendors, live music, food trucks, kids’ rides and Gammon House tours. Highlights will include a mix of gospel, rhythm and blues and jazz music, along with live drumming, which Hall said is a part of Juneteenth and Black culture.

There will also be an update for the next phase of the Gammon Green project. A groundbreaking occurred at last year’s Juneteenth, and a brick path, bus bump and redeveloped Center Street were added to provide better access to the Gammon House.

Hall said this year should be a testament to all who were key in bringing the Gammon House from where it was in the early 2000s to the renaissance it’s experiencing today, from board members to community members and partnerships that believed in its value.

“We’re thankful to the City of Springfield. This is a benefit to the community,” Hall said. “We’re very fortunate to have such a valued historical treasure in our community. We’re still committed through work and celebrating and aiming to make an impact for many years because community is better when unified.”

For more information on the Gammon House or Juneteenth activities, go to gammonhouse.org/events/.