New Franklin-Trenton Road bridge open in Warren County

“We were very lucky we were able to get that accomplished in one year,” said Roy Henson, chief deputy engineer of the Warren County Engineer’s Office.

The new bridge is 32 feet wide, compared to the old bridge that was just shy of 28 feet wide.

“It is still two lanes but with much more comfortable shoulders,” Henson said.

The road was shut down Feb. 27 between Waterbury Drive in Franklin Twp. and Sonny Lewis Way/Water Source Drive after a rapid deterioration and failure of the northeast bridge wingwall compromised the east bridge abutment, Warren County Engineer Kurt Weber said in February.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Bridges must be inspected at least once every 24 months, according to Ohio law, but Weber said his department assesses the bridges annually for which the county is responsible.

“This closure was totally unexpected, as there were no signs of any issues during our annual inspection of this bridge at the end of December” in 2024, Weber said of the bridge built in 1981 that spans nearly 47 feet.

For a project of this magnitude, the new bridge would be designed ahead of time, which is typically a yearlong process, before putting the construction out to bid, Henson said.

For the Franklin-Trenton Road bridge, the county put out a design/build bid that sped up construction process.

The new bridge is expected to have a lifespan of about 75 years, said Henson, who added that the engineer’s office is appreciative of the public’s cooperation and understanding.

“We do know it greatly affected the folks in that area and their commute for the better part of 10 months,” he said.