New owner for local Domino’s locations

T.J. Taylor and his wife, Andrea are now franchise owners of Domino’s Pizza locations at 3512 W. Siebenthaler Ave., 1800 N. Main St. and 4399 W. 3rd St.

“Domino’s has a new owner, a new attitude and a new community focus that revolves around investing in the local neighborhoods,” said Taylor, in a statement. “My wife Andrea will be very involved in our business and will be making sure we are great neighbors – meaning we will always be engaged in our local community.”