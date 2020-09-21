New owner for local Domino’s locations

Three Dayton Domino’s Pizza locations are under new ownership.
T.J. Taylor and his wife, Andrea are now franchise owners of Domino’s Pizza locations at 3512 W. Siebenthaler Ave., 1800 N. Main St. and 4399 W. 3rd St.
“Domino’s has a new owner, a new attitude and a new community focus that revolves around investing in the local neighborhoods,” said Taylor, in a statement. “My wife Andrea will be very involved in our business and will be making sure we are great neighbors – meaning we will always be engaged in our local community.”
The shops were previously operated by Tristian Koehler, who continues to operate several Domino’s Pizza locations throughout the Dayton area.
Taylor is looking to hire new team members including assistant managers, customer service representatives and delivery drivers for all locations.
“Domino’s is a great place to work and our stores provide a fantastic opportunity to those who show initiative and a desire to advance. Whether you’re looking for flexible hours, a part-time job or a new career, this is the place to be,” Taylor said in a statement.
