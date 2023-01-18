New shopping destination coming to Liberty Twp.

LIBERTY TWP. — The president of a Cincinnati-based company said he was attracted to property near Kyles Station Road and Ohio 4 because it’s “a good place to invest.”
Randy Cooper, president of the Myers Y. Cooper Co., said a 21,000-sqaure-foot shopping destination is planned in Liberty Twp. with completion expected the first quarter of 2024.
The company is developing this five-acre site across the street from Kroger’s Kyles Station.
Cooper said he envisions restaurants, personal services, financial and retail businesses in the location. Two pad sites are also available for quick serve restaurants or other free-standing businesses. The center also will include a courtyard, he said.
He said the company focuses on businesses that are “supported by the local community.”
Bidding on construction began on Tuesday and no tenants have been announced, said Cooper, who represents the fourth generation to carry on the family tradition in real estate.
The company was founded in 1895 by Myers Y. Cooper, who became the 51st governor of Ohio in 1929.
Recently, the company has focused on developing single tenant net lease (STNL) projects, according to its web site. Some of these include PetSuites, CVS/pharmacy and Shoot Point Blank range and gun shop located in Ohio, Indiana, Georgia and North Carolina.
In addition, the company has developed a roster of community shopping centers including Montgomery Square, Florence Shops, Mulberry Square, Wooster at Walton Creek and the Springdale Town Center.
