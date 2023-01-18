New shopping destination coming to Liberty Twp.

Bidding on construction began on Tuesday and no tenants have been announced, said Cooper, who represents the fourth generation to carry on the family tradition in real estate.

The company was founded in 1895 by Myers Y. Cooper, who became the 51st governor of Ohio in 1929.

Recently, the company has focused on developing single tenant net lease (STNL) projects, according to its web site. Some of these include PetSuites, CVS/pharmacy and Shoot Point Blank range and gun shop located in Ohio, Indiana, Georgia and North Carolina.

In addition, the company has developed a roster of community shopping centers including Montgomery Square, Florence Shops, Mulberry Square, Wooster at Walton Creek and the Springdale Town Center.