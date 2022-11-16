BreakingNews
2,900 AES Ohio customers without power in Greene County
dayton-daily-news logo
X

New Springfield candy shop Grandpa Joe’s opens Thursday

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
Updated 1 hour ago

Grandpa Joe’s — a shop that specializes in candy, soda and unique gifts — is opening its Springfield location on Thursday.

The 6,000-square foot candy store will host the grand opening of its 101 W. High St. location at 4:05 p.m., the business announced. The shop will remain open until 10 p.m.

Hours for the business’ first weekend will be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, as well as 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Grandpa Joe’s is known for its candy buffet and walls of interesting soda flavors, and owner Chris Beers said the Springfield shop will feature additions that no other shop of the business has seen.

ExplorePHOTOS: Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop Prepares to Open in Springfield

Beers said he’s excited to be expanding to Springfield.

“Our customer base in smaller downtowns has really embraced Grandpa Joe’s,” he said.

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Grandpa Joe’s has locations in Troy, Middletown, Chillicothe, Miamisburg and Cuyahoga Falls, and it also operates stores in Florida and Pennsylvania.

Customers have told Beers they love the nostalgia and fun surrounding his stores, and they’ll drive for miles to stop into a Grandpa Joe’s shop to pick up a unique item. A couple he talked in one of his locations told him they traveled from a different state to acquire ketchup-flavored soda, for example, Beers said.

In Other News
1
Extensive investigation results in arrest, seizure of drugs, cash and...
2
Butler County’s first Costco opens to eager shoppers in line early
3
Pike County murder trial: Defendant George Wagner IV takes the stand
4
Edgewood school district names interim superintendent
5
Clark County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new recruits

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top