No injuries, multiple intersections closed after train, vehicle crash in Middletown

Four intersections are closed in Middletown after a crash between a train and a vehicle Thursday evening.
The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m., but no injuries were reported, according to the Middletown Police Division.
On social media police said that the intersections of University Boulevard and Woodlawn Avenue, 1st Avenue, Central Avenue and Manchester Avenue were closed.
Dispatchers confirmed that the closure was due to the crash while police investigate.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Coroner IDs woman shot by Clark County homeowner targeted in scam
2
Hamilton murder suspect removed from court during hearing with sixth...
3
Springfield approves final costs for National Advanced Air Mobility...
4
911 call in fatal crash: ‘I just ran off a road. I don’t know where I...
5
Warren County Kennel Club’s show to feature up to 2,000 dogs, 200...
About the Author