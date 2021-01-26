Now is the time to get into safe winter-driving mindset

If you become stranded…

Do not leave your car unless you know exactly where you are, how far it is to possible help and you’re certain you will improve your situation.

To attract attention, light two flares and place one at each end of the car a safe distance away. Hang a brightly colored cloth from your antenna.

If you are sure the car’s exhaust pipe is not blocked, run the engine and heater for about 10 minutes every hour or so, depending upon the amount of gas in the tank.

To protect yourself from frostbite and hypothermia, use woolen items and blankets to keep warm.

Keep at least one window open slightly. Heavy snow and ice can seal a car shut.

Other considerations:

Make sure someone knows when you departed, your destination, intended travel route and expected arrival time. Remember that while a cellphone can be a great way to communicate distress, it should never take the place of pre-departure communication. Try to only travel when it is necessary during inclement weather.

Call Wright-Patterson Air Force Base’s Installation Snow and Weather Information Line at 937-656-SNOW (7669) to learn of any base closure or delayed reporting information.

Think ahead, be cautious and situationally aware so you make it to your destination and back safely.