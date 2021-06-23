Obituary: Man struck by Springfield cruiser ‘loved his family ... was known for being helpful’

According to his obituary, Cole is survived by his children, Tylek Dennis, Hannah Tanskley and Love Hall; sisters, LeKesha Bradford, Tonya Walker, Eva and Erica Cole; brother, Tyron Walker; grandparents, Larry and Joyce Wilson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Cole’s visitation will be held at noon and service at 1 p.m. today at Restored Life Ministries, 1117 Innisfallen Ave., with the burial to follow at Ferncliff Cemetery.

Officers were dispatched the night of June 14 to the 1400 block of South Center Boulevard on a report of someone shot. Officer Amanda Rosales was the first officer to respond to the scene and was “involved in an accident” with Cole by running him over with her cruiser, according to police.

Cole was flown by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died, according to the Montgomery County coroner. The cause of death had not been determined as of Tuesday afternoon.

There have not been any updates in either investigation, which both are ongoing. Springfield police are investigating the shooting and the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the incident involving Rosales.