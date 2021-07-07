Officials: Death of West Chester couple apparent murder-suicide

The 73-year-old husband and his wife, 72, were found by their son about 8:25 p.m. in the 8800 block of Revere Run. A note was found at the scene.

According to the son in his 911 call, neighbors were worried about the couple because trash cans were left out. When the son went to check on them, they were dead. The son told dispatchers his father had been undergoing treatment for cancer.